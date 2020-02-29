Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY
Loretta Ann West

Loretta Ann West Obituary
Loretta Ann West

Louisville - 81, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020.

She was retired from Reynolds Metals Co.

Loretta is preceded in death by her son, Brian West and daughter, Pamela West.

She is survived by her loving children, Rebecca, Earl, Mike (Sondra) and Charles West (Kim); 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Calhoun (Jeanie); and sisters, Sandy Gilbert (Glenn) and Janice Raymer; and many other family and friends.

Her celebration of life visitation will be held Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. with her service beginning at 7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Cremation will follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
