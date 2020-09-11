1/1
Loretta F. Curtis
1936 - 2020
Loretta F. Curtis

Louisville - Loretta F. Curtis, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1936 to the late Foy C. and Flora Flener. Loretta was retired from the Phillip Morris Tobacco Company. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leo Curtis; her son, James Eddy Curtis; her 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Loretta is survived by her children, Brenda Ganoe (Dan), Kevin R. Curtis (Alisa) and Dale L. Curtis (Barbara); sisters, Dorene Harrison, Gloria Heilman and Debra Kidd; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be from 1:00 until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Loretta's memory.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
