Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Rothman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Faye Rothman


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta Faye Rothman Obituary
Loretta Faye Rothman

Louisville - 79, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She worked at Saints Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and retired in 2001. She was a member of Beechmont Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Gertrude Oller and a daughter, Kathy Mattingly.

She is survived by her loving husband, Marty Rothman Sr.; son, Jimmy Dulworth (Missy); step children, Marty Rothman Jr. (Earl Ellis), Angela Rothman, Michael Rothman (Tess), and Jon Rothman (Racquelle); granddaughters, Jennifer, Shanna, and Natasha; and her extended family.

Faye's funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Visitation will be held from noon until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the or The .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now