Loretta Faye Rothman
Louisville - 79, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She worked at Saints Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and retired in 2001. She was a member of Beechmont Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Gertrude Oller and a daughter, Kathy Mattingly.
She is survived by her loving husband, Marty Rothman Sr.; son, Jimmy Dulworth (Missy); step children, Marty Rothman Jr. (Earl Ellis), Angela Rothman, Michael Rothman (Tess), and Jon Rothman (Racquelle); granddaughters, Jennifer, Shanna, and Natasha; and her extended family.
Faye's funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Visitation will be held from noon until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the or The .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019