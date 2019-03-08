|
Loretta Flannigan
Clarksville - Loretta M. Flanigan, 85 of Clarksville, Indiana passed away Wednesday at University of Louisville Hospital. She was the former Loretta Trobaugh, a native of Harrison County. She retired from the U.S. Census Bureau after 30 years and worked for her son as an office manager at Customers First RV. She was a Christian by faith. Preceded in death by: husband - Charles E. Flanigan and parents - Olney and Nora Trobaugh. Survivors: sons - Michael Flanigan, Brian Flanigan (Michele) and Timothy Flanigan; daughter - Cara Snowdon (Mike); seven grandchildren - Matthew, Katie, Jessica, Paige, Lona, Sarah and Michael; six great grandchildren. Visitation: 3 - 8 pm Sunday and 9 - 10 am Monday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral: 10 am Monday at the Funeral Home. Interment: New Amsterdam Cemetery, New Amsterdam, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019