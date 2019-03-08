Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Loretta Flannigan Obituary
Loretta Flannigan

Clarksville - Loretta M. Flanigan, 85 of Clarksville, Indiana passed away Wednesday at University of Louisville Hospital. She was the former Loretta Trobaugh, a native of Harrison County. She retired from the U.S. Census Bureau after 30 years and worked for her son as an office manager at Customers First RV. She was a Christian by faith. Preceded in death by: husband - Charles E. Flanigan and parents - Olney and Nora Trobaugh. Survivors: sons - Michael Flanigan, Brian Flanigan (Michele) and Timothy Flanigan; daughter - Cara Snowdon (Mike); seven grandchildren - Matthew, Katie, Jessica, Paige, Lona, Sarah and Michael; six great grandchildren. Visitation: 3 - 8 pm Sunday and 9 - 10 am Monday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral: 10 am Monday at the Funeral Home. Interment: New Amsterdam Cemetery, New Amsterdam, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
