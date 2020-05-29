Loretta Harris
Loretta Harris

Louisville - 80, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.

She was a member of Shively Christian Church.

She is survived by her children, Jessica Cornell, Patrick Harris (Jane) and Richard Harris (Sabrina); 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

Her celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Resthaven Memorial park. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Rattermans.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite charity of choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
