Loretta Harris
Louisville - 80, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
She was a member of Shively Christian Church.
She is survived by her children, Jessica Cornell, Patrick Harris (Jane) and Richard Harris (Sabrina); 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.
Her celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Resthaven Memorial park. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Rattermans.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite charity of choice.
Louisville - 80, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
She was a member of Shively Christian Church.
She is survived by her children, Jessica Cornell, Patrick Harris (Jane) and Richard Harris (Sabrina); 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.
Her celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with burial in Resthaven Memorial park. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Rattermans.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to your favorite charity of choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.