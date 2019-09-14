|
Loretta Jean Beaven Luckett
Louisville - Luckett, Loretta Jean Beaven, 88, of Louisville, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.
She is a native of Uniontown, KY, a member of St. Batholomew Church, and a former member of St. Matthias Church in Shively, KY. She was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Y. Luckett; parents, William Virgil Beaven and Lillian Gip Schneider Beaven Tapp; brother, Buddy Beaven; and sister, Norma Tapp.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Mary Ann Lilly (Denny), Michael Luckett (Sandi), and Ethelreda Brewer (Steve); 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy VanCleave.
Her funeral mass will be 10am Tuesday at St. Bartholomew Church with burial in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown, KY at 2pm CT. Visitation will at Owen Funeral Home, 93138 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown, KY from 2pm-8pm Monday.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility, and also the doctors and nurses with Hosparus Health of Louisville, for their care.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Loretta's memory may be made to the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019