Loretta Jean Gaither Lusco
Louisville - 71, passed away January 11,2020 .
Survivors; son,Vernon Lusco(Reanita); daughter, Theresa Davis; brothers, Horace Gaither, Sr.(Geneva) and Ivo Ware, Sr.(Joan) 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation: 6-8 pm Thursday and funeral services 11 am Friday, both at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2600 Virginia Ave . Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020