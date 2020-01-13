Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Ave
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Ave
Loretta Jean Gaither Lusco

Loretta Jean Gaither Lusco Obituary
Loretta Jean Gaither Lusco

Louisville - 71, passed away January 11,2020 .

Survivors; son,Vernon Lusco(Reanita); daughter, Theresa Davis; brothers, Horace Gaither, Sr.(Geneva) and Ivo Ware, Sr.(Joan) 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation: 6-8 pm Thursday and funeral services 11 am Friday, both at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2600 Virginia Ave . Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
