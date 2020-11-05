Loretta "Jean" (Burd) Lewis
Louisville - 84, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers. Jean was born on February 19, 1936 in Louisville to Kenneth and Dorothy (Kopatz) Burd. She married Ken Lewis in 1956.
She was preceded in death by their son, Michael Lewis, and her brother, Russell Burd.
She is survived by her very devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Kendrick S. Lewis, and their daughter, Theresa Ruic (Owen); grandchildren, Amanda Ruic and Kendrick Ruic (Desaree'); great-grandchildren, Charlotte Wright, Anna Grace Ruic, and Jasper Byrd; several nieces and nephews; as well as her Shih-Tzu, Lacey. She was also adored by her and Ken's German Family, Hannlore and Helmut Thal (both dec'd), Andreas Thal (Judith), their daughter, Rebecca, Günter Druskat (Waltraud, dec'd), their daughter, Angelika Schwaiger (Christoph) and their daughter, Alexandra, where she was known as "Tante Jeanie". Jean is also survived by the three sisters she never had, Jeannine, Rosie, and Jenny.
Jean was a founding member of Faith Lutheran Church and was very active in the church for many years. She attended Mill Creek and Redeemer Church Grade Schools and was a graduate of Valley High School in 1954. Jean played Canasta with 'the girls' for more than 50 years. She was an excellent seamstress. Theresa often said, "If the stitches are perfect, Mom made it." Jean was a home decorator to the max and loved decorating and remodeling projects. She was a volunteer in the gift shop at Baptist East Hospital for 13 years. Jean loved both national and international travelling. She was also a very supportive wife - one from "the old school." She was a member of the LWML, NAWCC, and a former member of Toastmasters International. Jean received the same Christmas card from her husband every year since their first Christmas in 1956. She was a very sweet and quiet person and will be missed by so many. The family would like to thank the Episcopal Church Home and Hosparus for the loving and compassionate care she received over the last 19 months.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 7635 Old Third Street Road, Louisville, KY 40214, or to your favorite charity
.
Due to the Coronavirus, visitation will be limited to the immediate family. Private funeral services will be conducted at Highlands Funeral Home by the Reverend John Stebbins. Interment will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West immediately thereafter.