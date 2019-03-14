|
|
Loretta Mae True
Louisville, KY - 91, passed away peacefully surround by her family on March 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert True; mother, Mary Johnson; sister, Jessie McWilliams; and brother-in-law, Charles "Bud" McWilliams.
Loretta is survived by her children, David True and Becky Kapp; grandchildren, Kelly Kapp, Devon (Shelia) True, and Matthew (Cynthia) True; 4 great-grandchildren, and sister, Nancy Wilson.
The family asks that donations be made in honor of Loretta to the , 240 Whittington Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222.
Services will be private. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019