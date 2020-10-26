Loretta Marie Arave, 93, of Louisville, passed away October 25, 2020.
She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was a member of the Kosair Shrine Ladies Oriental Club, the Woman's Club of St. Matthews, the Red Hat Society, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, and a volunteer at Kosair Children's Hospital Gift Shop.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon C. Arave.
She is survived by her children, Janice Nacol (Mark), Kevin Arave (Beverly), Cheri Lineweaver (Steve), Lisa Russell (Tommy), and Steve Arave (Lynn); brother, Clifford Fallon; grandchildren, Matthew Nacol, Josh Nacol and Julian Nacol (Hanna); Erica DiCio (Doug) and Ethan Arave (Jessica); Cherieth Smith (Michael) and Ben Lineweaver (Emily); Allison Ogden (Bradley) and Oliver Russell (Kristine); and Zachary Arave, Alex Arave and Emma Arave; great-grandchildren; Kaydence, Lilly, Samuel, Penelope, Caroline, Charlotte, Maverick, Eleanor and Eldon.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00am Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kosair Charities: www.kosair.org/donate
.