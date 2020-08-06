Loretta Nadine LoschLouisville - Loretta Nadine Losch, 81, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away August 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 9, 1939 in Martin County, Indiana to the late Zenes and Sophia Crowder. She was a operating room technician at St. Anthony's Hospital for over 40 years. Loretta is a member of Southeast Christian Church and the Eastern Star #319 in Middletown.In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard T. Losch; and brothers, Norman Crowder, Kenneth Crowder, Clinton Crowder and Noral Dean Crowder.Survivors include her daughter, Diana Atkins; two granddaughters, Nadine (Tony) Meredith and Laura (Michael) Dunlap; three great-grandchildren, Aaron Walton, Hannah Meredith and Gwendolyn Dunlap; two sisters, Juanita Simmons and Connie (Phillip) Livingston; and three brothers, Zenes Melvin (Doshie) Crowder, Ottis (Ruby) Crowder and Ernest (Mary) Crowder; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road.Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with private burial in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park.Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hosparus.