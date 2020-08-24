Loretta Stutsman
Scottsburg - Loretta (Williams) Stutsman, 94, went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in West Point, Kentucky on January 1, 1926. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Kenneth "Kenny" Stutsman; three brothers, Elbert Hugh, David "Pat" and Doyle "Snookie" Williams and a sister Willie Lucille "Polly" Williams. Survivors include her five children, Kenneth, Jim, John, Linda and Rebecca; a sister, Mildred Sherrill; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service: 2:00 PM on Friday at Collins Funeral Home with burial in Scottsburg Cemetery. Visitation: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. To view the complete obituary, please visit www.collinsfuneralhome.net
.