|
|
Lori Morgan
Pioneer Village - Ms. Laurel "Lori" Michelle Morgan, age 44, of Pioneer Village returned to her Heavenly Father on July 17, 2019. Ms. Morgan was born on April 4, 1975 in Louisville, KY to Shelby Wayne and Sheri Morgan. Ms. Morgan worked at UPS and attended Fairdale Christian Church and Triumph International Deliverance Center. Among those that preceded her in death are her loving grandparents and uncle.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Shelby Lynn Ridener and Jakob Rich; grandchildren, Trey and Tyler May; parents; and a host of family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be conducted at noon on Monday, July 22, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1-8 pm and Monday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019