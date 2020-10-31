Lori W. Wagner, M.D.LOUISVILLE - Lori Wilks Wagner, M.D., M.A., F.A.C.P., passed away at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 52 years old.Lori was a physician at the Robley Rex Veteran Affairs Medical Center, where she served for twenty-two years as a primary care provider, hospitalist, outpatient section chief, and, most recently, as the Associate Chief of Staff for Education and Designated Education officer. During her time at the VA, she held a joint appointment with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, where she was a professor and mentored medical residents. On a constant quest to better serve her students, she also received a M.A. in Higher Education Administration from the University of Louisville. Among the many awards she received in her career, Lori was most proud of the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine award, a national award for clinical excellence and outstanding compassion in the delivery of care; and the University of Louisville Outstanding Master Educator Award, a recognition for innovation and excellence in graduate medical education. She cared deeply for each of her patients and students and invested herself completely in the mission of her work.Lori was born in St Louis, Missouri to Janice and Richard Wilks. She attended Vanderbilt University, where she met the love of her life, Brian Paul Wagner. The two were married the summer after their graduation. Lori and Brian then moved to Augusta, Georgia, where Lori received her M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia and where their daughter, Sarah, was born. Lori completed her medical residency at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Andrew, their son, was born. The family of four then moved to Louisville, Kentucky, a city they have called home for the past 22 years.Lori was always a superwoman, fully dedicated to her family while also balancing a demanding career. She leaves her family with so many wonderful memories. She loved camping trips, sharing books (especially Harry Potter, a Gryffindor by heart), movie nights, family vacations, cruises, gardening, and every day spent with her family all in one place. She instilled in her children a tenacious work ethic, sense of justice and equity, and an unfaltering care for others. Her family loves and misses her dearly.Lori is preceded in death by her mother, Janice (Jan) Wilks, and her brother, Gus Wilks.She is survived by her husband, Brian Wagner; her daughter and son-in-law, Sarah Wagner and Alexander (Alex) Vazsonyi; her son and future daughter-in-law, Andrew Wagner and Parker Stayton; and her father, Richard (Rich) Wilks.Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 2 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3 at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road. Burial will be private.