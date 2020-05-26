Sister Lorraine Maginot Osu
Sister Lorraine Maginot, OSU

Louisville - Ursuline Sister of Louisville Sister Lorraine (formerly Sister Juanita) Maginot O.S.U., 92, died at Nazareth Home-Clifton on May 24, 2020. She was in her 73rd year of religious life. Born in Calumet City, Illinois, she joined the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1947.

Sister Lorraine taught in Louisville at St. Joseph, Our Lady of Lourdes, Sr Rita, St. Clement, and Most Blessed Sacrament schools and Sacred Heart Model School. She also taught at Saint Patrick Academy in Sidney, Nebraska, Saint Mary School in Cumberland, Maryland, Sacred Heart School in Camden, Mississippi, and Saint Agatha School in Columbus, Ohio.

Sister earned a bachelor of arts from Ursuline College in Louisville, and a master of arts from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. After retiring from teaching, Sister Lorraine worked in the office of communication, volunteered as a tutor, served at the Motherhouse and craft shop and ministered as a sacristan for Sacred Heart Model School.

Sister Lorraine Maginot is survived by her brother, James (Helen) Maginot of Munster, Indiana, sister-in-law Joan Maginot of Janesville, Wisconsin, several nieces and nephews, as well as, the Ursuline community of Sisters and Associates.

Funeral services will be private, with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters and mailed to the Mission Advancement Office, 3105 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206.




