Lorri Jo (Stoner) Nix
66, was born on November 17, 1953 in New Castle, PA and passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 in Hendersonville, TN.
She resided in White House, TN and was a church secretary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Nix; parents, Kenneth and Erma Stoner; and brother, Craig Stoner.
She is survived by her son, Patrick (Joy) Nix; daughter, Tera (Kevin) Winchenbach; nine grandchildren; sister, Terri Smith; brother, John Bryant; and nearly 20 nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020