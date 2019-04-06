Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Lorys Edwards
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home
Okolona, KY
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Fern Creek Baptist Church
5920 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Lorys C. Edwards, 94, passed away, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Okeechobee Florida.

She was born December 7, 1924 to the late Martin H. and Clyda Coyle. Lorys was a member of Fern Creek Baptist Church and Westside Christian Church in Florida. She was a retired employee of Enro Shirt Company.

Her husband of sixty years William O. Edwards, grandson, Timothy L. Finley, four brothers and three sisters precede Lorys in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jean Wykoff(Larry) of Okeechobee Florida, Willena Finley(David) of English Kentucky, Fay Esarey(Bill) of Shelbyville, Kentucky, Glenn Edwards(Susan) of Mt. Washington, Kentucky. Eleven grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and one on the way, sisters, Venetta Bishop and Lavern Cooksey.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Lorys, will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11am at Fern Creek Baptist Church, 5920 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, Kentucky 40291, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington. Visitation will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home in Okolona. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Fern Creek Baptist Church or Westside Christian Church in Okeechobee Florida.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
