Lottie Broyles
Lottie Broyles

Prospect - Lottie Broyles, 91, of Prospect, passed away Sunday, May 31, at Forest Springs Health Campus.

She was a longtime member of Worthington Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Broyles; and daughter, Charlotte. She is survived by her son, Wesley (Jan); grandchildren, Jason (Kim), Aaron (Laura); Crystal (Collin); 4 great grandchildren, Lincoln, Landon, Presley, and Jordan. The family wishes to thank the staff at Forest Springs for their concerns and care for Lottie over the past 3 1/2 years. Funeral service will be Friday 11am, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be Thursday 3-8 pm. expressions of sympathy may be made to Mission Funds, c/o Worthington Church of Christ, 2705 Chamberlain Lane, Louisville, KY 40245. DUE TO COVID-19 please see website @ www.stoessfuneralhome.com regarding restrictions.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
JUN
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stoess Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
