Lottie Doris Smith
Louisville - Lottie Doris Smith, age 86, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday night February 27, 2020. Born in Ardmore, Tennessee on March 17, 1933, she was the daughter of Leonard T. Shannon and Annie Pearl Shannon. She married Mack Smith on June 25, 1949, in Limestone County, Alabama. They moved to Louisville, Kentucky after Mack had been hired by General Electric Appliance Park. Mack retired from GE and Lottie was employed by GE for a time. Mack passed in November 2012.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Smith; parents; brothers, Grover T. Shannon of Texas, James Shannon of Tennessee, and her sister Ann Price of Tennessee.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Deborah James (Michael), Pamela Hanna (Dennis); granddaughters, Stacy Pogue (Jackie), Kelly Goodlett (Seth); great granddaughter, Charley Grace Pogue; many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood, & Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd), with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Thursday from 10:00am until time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020