Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
7500 Tangelo Dr.
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
7500 Tangelo Dr.
Lou Ann B. Schultz Obituary
Lou Ann B. Schultz

Louisville - 75, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.

She was a school secretary for years at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and retired as administrative assistant for Wirecrafters. She was a devout catholic and member of St. Bernard Church.

Lou Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Carolyn Bills.

She is survived by her son, Greg Schultz (Kathleen) and daughter, Kris Schultz (Gene Taylor); grandchildren, Michael and Mallory Schultz; great-grandson, Yovanni; brother, Carl Bills (Linda) and nephews, Mike and Bryan.

Her celebration of life Mass will be held Tuesday at noon at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Dr. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Monday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. and after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Simon Brute College, 2500 Cold Spring Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46222 or St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
