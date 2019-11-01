|
|
Lou Ann Feistritzer Brand Adair
Louisville - Lou Ann Feistritzer Brand Adair, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away, Thursday, October 31, 2019. Lou Ann was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church. Her husbands, Paul H. Brand, John Thomas Adair and sister, Christine Kessler precede Lou Ann in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Billy Brand, Donna Brand Logsdon, Dale Brand, Phyllis Gorges(Hans), Lori Brand Redmon, Joe Brand(Kim), Eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, two sisters, Jean McCann and Earlene (Dixie) Foreman.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 12pm-6pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home in Okolona. Funeral services will be the same day at 6pm in the chapel. Inurnment will be at Calvary cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Home of the Innocence. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019