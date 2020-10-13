Lou Mae Johnson
Lou Mae Johnson, 86, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at her daughter's home in Frankfort, Kentucky. Lou Mae was born in Lamb, Kentucky on August 11, 1934, the daughter of the late Mitchell and Cloteel Davis.
After receiving her degree in education from Western Kentucky University, she started her teaching career in Franklin, Kentucky before moving home to Glasgow to teach at Temple Hill under her father's leadership as Superintendent of Barren County Schools. When Barren County Schools built their new high school, Lou Mae transferred and taught English and Literature until her retirement in 1989. She was not only a teacher but a mentor who taught everyday life lessons. After retiring from Barren County Schools, she started operating Three-O-Seven Bed and Breakfast where she got to share her love of cooking and hosting guests. Lou Mae not only had a love for cooking, but also enjoyed working in her beautiful garden.
Lou Mae is survived by her husband of 37 years, Joe William Johnson; two sons, R. Kelly Wood (Barbie) of Glasgow, Kentucky and Terry Racine; one daughter, Jennie Lou Leamon (George) of Frankfort, Kentucky; one step-daughter, Joanne Johnson Tanner of Austin, Texas; and one step-son, Jo Jo Johnson of Brentwood, Tennessee. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Mariah Levi (Chuck), Sophie Wood, both of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Emily Leamon of Frankfort, Kentucky; one grandson, Charlie Wood of Bowling Green, Kentucky; three step-grandsons, Chris Tanner (Michelle) of Austin, Texas, Trevor Johnson, and Trenton Johnson of Brentwood, Tennessee; one step-granddaughter, Ginny McGuire (Jimmie), and one step-great-granddaughter, Angeli Levi of Glasgow, Kentucky. Also surviving are her siblings, Jean Harris of Owensboro, Kentucky, Jerry Davis of Tallahassee, Florida and Terry Davis of Glasgow, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery 303 Leslie Avenue Glasgow, KY 42141.
Lou Mae chose cremation. There will be a private family service at a later date. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Johnson. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com
