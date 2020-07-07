1/
Louetha Rothel
Louetha Rothel

Louisville - 96, passed away July 3, 2020. She is survived by her children: Joronda Thompson, Shaundy Gordon Lancaster and Larry E. Rothel (Melet). 12 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great Great Grandchildren.

Farwell Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 10, 2020 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., 1935 W. Broadway Street Louisville, KY 40203 Visitation will be from 10-11 Friday. Burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
