Louetta Leslie King
Louisville - Louetta Leslie King, 79, died Sunday.
She was a native of Elkton, TN, a retired employee of JCPS, founder and manager of The Soul Seekers, a member of the Quartet Union, a member of the Minister Wives Organization and a member of St. Elizabeth UPB Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Tamara King, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth UPB Church, 857 S. 22nd St. with burial in Green Meadows. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 PM at the Church. Perryman's Mortuary, 34th & Broadway, in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019