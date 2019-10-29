Services
Perryman's Mortuary
3237 West Broadway
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 776-8600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Elizabeth UPB Church
857 S. 22nd St
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth UPB Church
857 S. 22nd St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louetta King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louetta Leslie King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louetta Leslie King Obituary
Louetta Leslie King

Louisville - Louetta Leslie King, 79, died Sunday.

She was a native of Elkton, TN, a retired employee of JCPS, founder and manager of The Soul Seekers, a member of the Quartet Union, a member of the Minister Wives Organization and a member of St. Elizabeth UPB Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Tamara King, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 AM at St. Elizabeth UPB Church, 857 S. 22nd St. with burial in Green Meadows. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 PM at the Church. Perryman's Mortuary, 34th & Broadway, in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now