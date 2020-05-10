Louis A. Blanc
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis A. Blanc Jr.

Louisville - Louis A. Blanc Jr., 81, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.

Lou was retired from First National Bank of Chicago, was a veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, Arlington Heights, Illinois before moving to Louisville, Kentucky and joining St. Michael Catholic Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy; son, Alec Blanc (Brenda), daughters, Jennifer Moffatt (Jeffrey) and Monica Blanc; 8 grandchildren; beloved son of Sandy, Michael Gilley (Lisa); sisters, Kathleen Mayo and Antonia Van Kampen (Darryl); brothers, Brian (Carol), Eric, and Peter (Juliana) Blanc.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor and Catholic Charities. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersontown, are handling funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved