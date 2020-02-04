|
|
Louis Bertrand "LB" Blair
Louisville - Louis Bertrand "LB" Blair, Jr., 88, entered Eternal Life Monday, February 3, 2020.
LB was born in Loretto, Kentucky to the late Louis Bertrand Sr. and Emma Hughes Blair. He served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a warehouseman for A&P Tea Company and retired after 22 years, he also worked for FireKing, and was a successful business owner. LB was a former member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Margaret Jean Lamkin Blair; son, Philip Bertrand Blair; brother, Joseph "Bob" Blair; and son-in-law, Garry Lee Bowyer.
Survivors include his son, Louis Alan Blair; daughters, Sandra Jean Bowyer and Krystan Blair; grandchildren, Emalee, Wyatt, Jeremiah, Louis, Mariella, and Isaiah; sister, Minta Jean Bowling (Pat); brother, Billy Blair; and sister-in-law, Betty Blair.
Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Gabriel the Archangel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020