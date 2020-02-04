Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel
Louis Bertrand "Lb" Blair


1931 - 2020
Louis Bertrand "Lb" Blair Obituary
Louis Bertrand "LB" Blair

Louisville - Louis Bertrand "LB" Blair, Jr., 88, entered Eternal Life Monday, February 3, 2020.

LB was born in Loretto, Kentucky to the late Louis Bertrand Sr. and Emma Hughes Blair. He served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a warehouseman for A&P Tea Company and retired after 22 years, he also worked for FireKing, and was a successful business owner. LB was a former member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Margaret Jean Lamkin Blair; son, Philip Bertrand Blair; brother, Joseph "Bob" Blair; and son-in-law, Garry Lee Bowyer.

Survivors include his son, Louis Alan Blair; daughters, Sandra Jean Bowyer and Krystan Blair; grandchildren, Emalee, Wyatt, Jeremiah, Louis, Mariella, and Isaiah; sister, Minta Jean Bowling (Pat); brother, Billy Blair; and sister-in-law, Betty Blair.

Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Gabriel the Archangel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
