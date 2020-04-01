Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Louis Bertrand Nalley


1929 - 2020
Louisville - Louis Bertrand Nalley, 90 of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Louis was born on 5/7/1929 in Chicago, Kentucky (Marion County). He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Eulalia (Downs) Nalley, and siblings Henry Benedict, Thomas Ernest, William Albert, Joseph Robert, John William and Mary Lula. Louis was a Army Veteran of the Korean War, Retired from Container Corp of America after 47 years of service as a corrugator machine operator. After retirement he also worked for General Auto and AutoZone.

He was a member of Mary Queen of Peace (St. Helen's). He was a kind and gentle man, loved by everyone that met him. He is survived by his daughters Julie Ice (Jim) Angela Beams (Roger) and grandson Josh Beams. Caregiver Sis VonKanel, sister-in-law Molly Nalley, numerous nieces and nephews and faithful friends Kimble, Lucy and Beau. We would like to thank the staff of The Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Hospital and Hosparus Health Louisville for the guidance and support through the end of our dad's journey. The family is in the care of the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Donations to Hosparus Health of Louisville would be appreciated. Please leave a condolence for the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
