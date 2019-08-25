|
|
Dr. Louis Bowles
Louisville - Bowles, Dr. Louis., born to Dr. Louis R. Bowles, and Elizabeth Bowles March 21, 1933. He was a graduate of Dupont Manual High School and Lincoln Chiropractic College in Indianapolis, Indiana. In 1954, he married Betty L. Allen. They have 2 sons.
After graduation, he returned to Louisville, Kentucky to start his chiropractic practice. However, "Uncle Sam" had other plans for him. He served in the U.S. Army for two years at Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco, California during the Korean War. He was an x-ray technician.
He was active in his profession by serving on the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Chiropractic Association and also served as a Board Member of the Kentuckiana Children's Center.
He was an active member of the following organizations: Toastmasters; Kiwanis; Kentucky Jaycees and was a motivational speaker for the Shacklee Corporation. He was a member of Audubon Park United Methodist Church. There he served as a Sunday School teacher and in many other positions within the congregation.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Louis R. Bowles and Elizabeth Bowles; his sisters, Scarlett Bowles-Lorenz, Shirley Bowles Nicola and brother, Dr. James Bowles. He is survived by his wife, Betty Bowles; two sons Allen Bowles (Leanne) and David (Tony) Bowles (Belinda); six grandchildren, Brandon Bowles (Emily), Parker Bowles, Emily Meade (Justin), David Bowles, Jonathan Bowles and Zachary Rose; nephew Timothy Bosse; brother-in-law, Dr. Kenneth Nicola; sister-in-law, Bonnie Bowles and several other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27th from 3-8pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. His Funeral will be Wednesday at 11am at Audubon Park United Methodist Church, 3200 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40213, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Audubon Park United Methodist Church, 3200 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40213.
The family would like to express their thanks to the Veterans Administration, Hosparus and fellow church members at Audubon Park U.M. Church, especially, Robin Reynolds, Shirley Grimes and friend Susie Sheehy, who gave assistance to Betty during this difficult time.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019