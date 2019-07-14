|
Louis Connelly Heyn, III
Louisville - Louis Connelly Heyn III, 78, of Louisville, Ky, passed away July 12, 2019 at Robley Rex Veteran's Medical Center. Born in Louisville, July 11, 1941, son of the late Louis C. Heyn Sr. and Valeska Falk (Ernie).
Louie served in the Navy on the USS Orion from 1958 to 1962, police officer from 1963 to 1969, and was an iron worker with Louisville Gas and Electric and other firms until his retirement.
Survived by Doris Eloise Heyn, wife of 38 years; children: Conchita Louise Heyn (Robert Lichtefeld) - Lawrenceville, GA, Louis Connelly Heyn IV - Melbourne, FL, his grandson: Kyle Heyn, and nieces. Preceded in death by brother David, and sister Chulita Bigham.
Per Louie's wishes, there will be no visitation nor services, and his arrangements have been entrusted to Louisville Memorial Gardens
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 14 to July 16, 2019