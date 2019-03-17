|
Louis DeVincentis
LaGrange - Louis G. DeVincentis,79, went to meet his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 9, 2019. "Lou" was born on July 26, 1939 to the late Josephine Park DeVincentis and Alfred John DeVincentis in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Lou was a Christian and attended Northeast Christian Church. He served on the Jefferson County Police Department from 1965-1991. Lou also served with the Oldham County Sheriff's Office having totaled over 40 years in law enforcement.
Lou was married to Lorena D. "Dee" Shanks of Oldham County. Survivors include his wife and four children: Deborah (Timothy) Hannah of Chattanooga, Denise (Jesse) Spratt, Mark A. and David (Kay) DeVincentis of Louisville; grandchildren, Jeremie (Ashley) and Danielle DeVincentis and Meredith Hannah.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, 11 am, Northeast Christian Church with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, 3-7:30 pm, with an FOP service at 7:30 and Wednesday 10 am until time of service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Hosparus. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019