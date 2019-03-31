|
|
Louis DiGiuro
Louisville - On March 23, Louis DiGiuro departed his earthly body. Free of pain and with a heart full of joy; he joins his beloved wife of 65 years - Jane; on a trip to destinations unknown. Together again they will know that they were loved by so many and missed eternally.
Lou spent 30 years in the Air Force - spanning WWII, Korea and Vietnam. After retiring he spent another 20 years developing and maintaining full size military drones. Lou dedicated over 50 years to the defense of America.
Lou is survived by his son Mike DiGiuro ( Ann) his daughter Nancy West (Jim), his grand children Michael Drayton (Pauline), Thad DiGiuro (Rebecca), Christopher Drayton, Joshua West (Amy). His great grandchildren Sophia DiGiuro, Ava West, Annie DiGiuro, Lucas West, Aubrey West, and a foster great grand daughter.
Lou and his family want to thank the staff at Parrs at Springhurst Pines for their care and friendship over the past 6 years.
Lou's final arrangements are simple and private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Trent DiGiuro Foundation, 1510 Goshen Lane, Goshen, KY 40026.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019