Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Louis Edward Reinhart Obituary
Louis Edward Reinhart

Louisville - Louis Edward "Luke" Reinhart, 97, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

He was an Army Air Force veteran of WWII, studied chemistry ot U of L, worked as a chemist at International Harvestor, partnered with his brother, Harold Reinhart to create Reinhart Brothers Builders and finally realized his lifelong dream of being a farmer. He was a member of Fern Creek United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Oneda Hilton Reinhart; and grandson, Louis E. Reinhart, III.

He is survived by his daughter, Janet Farmer (Mike); son, Louis Edward Reinhart II (Cindy); grandchildren, Dee Reinhart, Janet Lynn Carl, Michael Reinhart Farmer; and Jonathan Edward Farmer; and brother, Harold C. Reinhart.

His funeral is 3pm Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial. Visitation is after 1pm Saturday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
