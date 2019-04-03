Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
View Map
Resources
Louis Joseph Gray Obituary
Louis Joseph Gray

Louisville - Louis Joseph Gray, 82, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1937, to the late Robert and Edith Gray.

He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. He graduated from duPont Manual High School and obtained his Bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville.

Lou loved being outdoors. He loved fishing, hiking, exploring state and national parks, bicycling, and his vacations with Carol in the mountains. He was a true artist, not only as a career, but as a hobby. He enjoyed jazz music and loved to spend hours reading about history. His quick witted, never tell a tale, far-fetched sense of humor will be lovingly remembered. He will be greatly missed.

His survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol Schoedinger Gray; nephews, Russell (Cindy) and Kevin (Jennifer); nieces, Robin (Kevin) and Liane (Jeff); and his loyal companion, Lucy the Cat.

Preceding him in passing were his brother, Robert Gray Jr. and sister, Doris Lowen.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Arch L Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Avenue, with time to visit with the family before the service from 10:00-11:00 AM. A private inurnment will take place following the service at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made in Lou's honor to the Humane Society of Louisville, St. Paul United Methodist Church, or a church or .

Please visit www.archlheadycralle.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
