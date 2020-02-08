|
Dr. Louis Leroy Sherman
Louisville - Louis Leroy Sherman was born October 22, 1932, in Leona, Kansas. An only child, Louis' parents were Louis Arthur and Alma Blum Sherman, now deceased.
Dr. Louis L. Sherman was married to Dr. Mildred Mozelle (Clark) on August 14, 1954—to this union were born two children: The Rev. Dr. Clark Michael Sherman (wife Dr. Jamie Douglas Sherman) of Bozeman, Montana, and Gayla Dawn Sherman, MSW, CIT, CCTP (husband Gayle Robert Klopp) of Bismarck, North Dakota.
A beloved man in all avenues chosen for duty, study, and giving of his many talents, his degrees were: Bachelor of Music, Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas, where in 2011 he received their Lifetime Achievement Award; Master of Music, Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, where he also served on the Music Faculty after graduation and received the Lifetime Achievement Award; PhD in Adult Continuing Education, University of Wisconsin-Madison; he remained on the Music Faculty at UW-Madison following his doctoral graduation. Post-Doctoral studies were at Oxford University, England; Eastman School of Music, Rochester, New York; and, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Louis served in the US Army 1955-1957 in the Panama Canal Zone. He was
Executive Specialist to the Commanding Officer at Fort Kobbe, where he and his wife were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Sherman was conductor of the Men's Chorale, the Chapel Choir, and he sang often with the USO during his tour of duty.
Sherman is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and is a Master Mason belonging to Valley Lodge #511.
His teaching continued as Professor of Music at Howard Payne University, Brownwood, Texas, where awarded Outstanding Professor in 1976; Chairman of the Performing Arts Department at Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona; and Band Director at multiple schools in Louisville, such as Newburg Middle School. For 25 years, his glorious baritone voice rang with Kentucky Opera and in other productions throughout Louisville, the USA, England, Israel, and Brazil - where he taught at two seminaries in Belen and Rio de Janeiro. Sherman played trombone with the Louisville Kosair Shrine Band, the River Cities Concert Band, and sang at Central Presbyterian and his home church, Walnut Street Baptist Church, where he was an Honorary Lifetime Deacon.
Louis transitioned from this world to the next with his Savior, Jesus Christ, at 3:56 a.m. on Friday morning, February 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, two children, and five grandchildren: Louis Alan Sherman (Natalie) of Sandy, Utah; James Gavin Sherman (Bailey) of Backus, Minnesota; Jessie Ruth Sherman of Billings, Montana; James (Jake) Clark Sherman, now of Japan; and, Liesl Klopp-Miller of Minneapolis, Minnesota; plus, three great-grandchildren: Gracie Sophia Sherman of Salt Lake City, Utah; Oliver Louis Scott Sherman and Lincoln James Sherman of Backus, Minnesota; and, cousins throughout the states.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of Walnut Street Baptist Church at the corner of Third and St. Catherine streets in Louisville. (A short choir rehearsal will be at noon.) A memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m., with a reception at 2:30 p.m. following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , , Kosair Charities, Walnut Street Baptist Church or your local congregation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020