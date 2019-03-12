|
|
Louis Light
Shepherdsville - Louis Edward Light, 69, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on March 9, 2019. Mr. Light was born on May 18, 1949 in Shepherdsville, to the late Leonard Jackson and Ruby (Heffley) Light. Mr. Light enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, pinball, and playing darts. He was also in competitive dance and a Champion Roller Skater. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents and sisters, Mitty Taylor and Linda Yadon. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 17 years, Laura Lee (Mudd) Light; children, Troy W. (Gisela) Light, Tony E. (Pamela) Vance, James C. (C.J.) Light, Donna Veeneman and Joseph Veeneman; grandchildren, Kenton, Gabby, Zach, Lexi, Quentin, Jen and Lee; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Sawyer, Easton and Tillie; brother, Floyd Light; sister, Karen Light; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 7 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with cremation to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday, from 12 pm until 7 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019