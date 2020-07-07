1/1
Louis N. Willis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis N. Willis

Louisville - 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Treyton Oak Tower. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie Lee Willis and William Owen Willis, his sister Willie Mae Woods. He is survived by his brother atty James Robert Willis of Cleveland Ohio, sister, Celesta Willis Lane of Fayetteville North Carolina, several nieces and nephews including Joann Woods his special niece that took care of him during his illness and His supportive companion Ms. Irene Spicer.

Louis graduated from Central High School and entered the Army Air Cops, in 1946 for two years. After his military service, he continued his education at Hampton Institute, Hampton Virginia earning a BS degree in Architectural Design, in 1995 and completed courses in Photogrammetry at George Washington University and the University of Louisville. Louis stated his government career with the Louisville Office of the Army Map Service in 1952, and was a charter member of the American Society of Cartographers.

He became a member of Zion Baptist Church at an early age. In 1973 Obtained life membership of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity serving as Senior Vise Province Polemarch, South Central Province 1974-1978. Polemarch of Louisville of Alumni 1963-66, 1971-76. Board of Directors South Central Province 1971-74. Province Polemarch, South Central Province 1978-1986.

Visitation, 10:30-11:30 Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church, Inc. 2200 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Ceremony and burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Arrangement entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved