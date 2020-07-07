Louis N. WillisLouisville - 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Treyton Oak Tower. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Mattie Lee Willis and William Owen Willis, his sister Willie Mae Woods. He is survived by his brother atty James Robert Willis of Cleveland Ohio, sister, Celesta Willis Lane of Fayetteville North Carolina, several nieces and nephews including Joann Woods his special niece that took care of him during his illness and His supportive companion Ms. Irene Spicer.Louis graduated from Central High School and entered the Army Air Cops, in 1946 for two years. After his military service, he continued his education at Hampton Institute, Hampton Virginia earning a BS degree in Architectural Design, in 1995 and completed courses in Photogrammetry at George Washington University and the University of Louisville. Louis stated his government career with the Louisville Office of the Army Map Service in 1952, and was a charter member of the American Society of Cartographers.He became a member of Zion Baptist Church at an early age. In 1973 Obtained life membership of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity serving as Senior Vise Province Polemarch, South Central Province 1974-1978. Polemarch of Louisville of Alumni 1963-66, 1971-76. Board of Directors South Central Province 1971-74. Province Polemarch, South Central Province 1978-1986.Visitation, 10:30-11:30 Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church, Inc. 2200 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Ceremony and burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.Arrangement entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.