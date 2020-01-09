Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Louis Raymond Hamblin Obituary
Louis Raymond Hamblin

Louisville - 86, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hamblin; children, Nicolas, Hamblin, Elaine Warner (Melvin), Sidney Bacon and Terry Bacon (Melissa); 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Minnie Bell Carter, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am-11am Monday, January 13, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
