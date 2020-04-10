|
Louis Raymond McCutchan
Palm Coast - Louis Raymond McCutchan, 82, loving husband and father, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away Thursday, April 9 at his Florida home surrounded by his family. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Raymond and Stella McCutchan. He attended Flaget High School and was a 1955 graduate of Male High School in Louisville. He was a graduate of UK Community College, and was a proud Navy veteran and patriot. He worked for the Courier-Journal for 36 years in the Circulation Department, retiring as a supervisor. He enjoyed his family, friends and spending time with them, playing golf and watching ball games, especially his beloved Wildcats.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Donna Axman McCutchan, sons, Kevin, Richard and Sean (Lynn) McCutchan, his daughters Laura (Mike) Williams; Michelle McCutchan, Vicki (Brian) Raymond, Marti Arrington; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his sisters Angela Hawkins and Patricia Heckel and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Michael McCutchan.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions: Vitas Hospice, 4 Old Kings Road, Suite B, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020