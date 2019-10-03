|
Louis Richard "Rich" Krekel, Jr.
Louisville - 76, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis "Louie" and Helen Kennedy Krekel.
Rich was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a graduate of Flaget High School and the University of Louisville. He spent his career in the chemical industry, working tirelessly to provide a wonderful life for his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Walker Krekel; adoring daughters, Elizabeth Morris (Nathan), Jennifer McKian (Daniel), and Susan Borgerding (Robert). He leaves behind 8 grandchildren that were the light of his life. He also leaves behind a brother, Kenny (Betty); brother-in-law, David (Kathy); and 3 loving sisters-in-law, Kathleen Triplett (Ray), Nancy Walker, and Jane Erny (Bert); and an amazing father-in-law, JD Walker.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 4-8p, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:00am at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019