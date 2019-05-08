|
Louis "Red" Simms
Louisville - 71, passed away May 4, 2019.
He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife; Belinda Simms, his children; Adria, Camisha and Candace Simms, his siblings; Mary Bethel, Johnetta Unseld, Michael Simms and Deborah Banks, 4 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral: 11 am Friday at the church, 1545 Louis Coleman Jr Drive, burial: Calvary Cemetery, visitation: 5-8 pm Thursday at G. C. Williams.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019