Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. C. Williams
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1545 Louis Coleman Jr Drive
Louis "Red" Simms

Louisville - 71, passed away May 4, 2019.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife; Belinda Simms, his children; Adria, Camisha and Candace Simms, his siblings; Mary Bethel, Johnetta Unseld, Michael Simms and Deborah Banks, 4 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral: 11 am Friday at the church, 1545 Louis Coleman Jr Drive, burial: Calvary Cemetery, visitation: 5-8 pm Thursday at G. C. Williams.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
