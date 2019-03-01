Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethany Cemetery
Louisville - 74, passed away peacefully at Jewish Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents;infant daughter, Cynthia; three brothers; one sister; a granddaughter, Aliyah.

Lou retired from Proctor & Gamble in Lima, OH and American Red Cross. He proudly served his country in Vietnam and recieved the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart. He was an avid golfer, making a hole in one in 2008.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Connie; a son, Olando; a daughter/kidney donor in 2011, Torrie Spiller-Woodridge (Jamhal); sister, Mary Lee Buck; grandchildren, Olando Jr., Corey, Gabby; great granddaughter, Aari'onna; many special nieces and nephews; and furbaby, Kodi, who already misses his lap.

Graveside services will be 12 noon, Saturday, March 2, at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 am- 11:00 am, Saturday, March 2, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Jewish Hospital Trager- Kidney Transplant Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
