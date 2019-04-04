Louis "Juno" Stanley Byron Jr.



Louisville - Louis "Juno" Stanley Byron Jr., 75, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.



Lou was a graduate of the University of Louisville and member of the football team. He was a member of the L-Club, the FOP, and the Jefferson County Democratic Club. Lou was also active with the democratic parties in Louisville and Jefferson County. Prior to his retirement, Lou served the community as the Chief Deputy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. Upon his retirement, Lou started his family business, Prosperity Promotions, that his two children continue to operate.



Lou was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Viola Byron, and his brother in-law, Danny Davis. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Cornell Byron, who meant more to him than all his accomplishments; his son, John Byron (Barb Humphrey); daughter, Kim Custenborder (Pat); grandchildren, Connor and Kelsey Custenborder, and Sara Humphrey; sisters, Dottie Person (Bob), Pat Davis, Katie Byron, and Margie Byron; brother Raymond Byron (Beth), and numerous nieces, and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Friday, April 5 from 11:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, and from 10:00 to 11:00 am Saturday, with the funeral at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , and the Coach Wood Scholarship Fund, University of Louisville, 2100 South Floyd Street, Louisville, KY 40292. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary