Louis Stirgus
Louisville - 92, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.
He was a member of Evangel World Prayer Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Beatrice Stirgus.
He is survived by his children, Shirley Dawson, Bernice Cotton (Nathaniel), Lynda Harris, Louis D. Stirgus (Delores), Annette Sherrod; siblings, Ethelene Greene, Nathaniel H. Stirgus, and a host of grandchildren.
Visitation: 6-8 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Funeral: 11am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his church, 6900 Billtown Rd. Burial: Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019