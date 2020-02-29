Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Story
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis William Story

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis William Story Obituary
Louis William Story

Louisville - Louis Story, 80, died February 27, 2020 at Landmark Nursing Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Edgar and Pauline Story, siblings; Gene, Tommy, and Larry. Louis is survived by his children; Cindy Brown(Brian) and Kevin Story, grandchildren; Brianna(Adam), Jenna, Evan, Avery and Ella, great grandchildren; Elijah and Emma.

A Memorial will be held in the fall for both Louis and his love Marylyn at Calvary Cemetary in Louisville, Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -