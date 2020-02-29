|
Louis William Story
Louisville - Louis Story, 80, died February 27, 2020 at Landmark Nursing Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Edgar and Pauline Story, siblings; Gene, Tommy, and Larry. Louis is survived by his children; Cindy Brown(Brian) and Kevin Story, grandchildren; Brianna(Adam), Jenna, Evan, Avery and Ella, great grandchildren; Elijah and Emma.
A Memorial will be held in the fall for both Louis and his love Marylyn at Calvary Cemetary in Louisville, Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020