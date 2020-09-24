1/
Louise Archer Davidson
Louise Archer Davidson

Louisville - Louise Archer Davidson died peacefully in Louisville on September 22, 2020 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband, Broadus Napier Davidson. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Moore, son Gregory Davidson, son-in-law Wayne Moore, cherished grandchildren Rachel Moore, Allison Moore, Philip Moore, and two beloved great-grandchildren Ashlynn and Carter Leigh.

Louise was born in Jonesborough, TN to Elijah and May Archer. She was a proud 1951 graduate of Berea College. Following her marriage to Broadus in 1954, they became longtime Louisville residents where she happily raised her family. She actively volunteered in the community, especially through Meadow Heights Woman's Club and Locust Grove, enjoyed travel, and supported U of L football and basketball.

There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to Berea College (The Berea Fund: CPO 2216 Berea, KY 40404 with memo "In memory of Louise Davidson")






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
