Louise Barmore



Louisville - Louise Barmore, 93, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



Louise was born in Louisville to the late Edward and Loraine Hagan. She took joy in being able to raise her three sons and would do anything to help them out.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Barmore, Sr.; and her grandson, Daniel Barmore.



Left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Barmore, Jr. (Susan), Bob Barmore (Peggy), and Ron Barmore (Maria Lagerstrom); 6 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers, Jimmy and Eddie Hagan; and niece, Linda



Funeral Services for Louise will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 4-8 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019.



Memorial donations may be given in Louise's memory to Crusade for Children. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019