Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Barmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Barmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise Barmore Obituary
Louise Barmore

Louisville - Louise Barmore, 93, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Louise was born in Louisville to the late Edward and Loraine Hagan. She took joy in being able to raise her three sons and would do anything to help them out.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Barmore, Sr.; and her grandson, Daniel Barmore.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Barmore, Jr. (Susan), Bob Barmore (Peggy), and Ron Barmore (Maria Lagerstrom); 6 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers, Jimmy and Eddie Hagan; and niece, Linda

Funeral Services for Louise will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 4-8 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Memorial donations may be given in Louise's memory to Crusade for Children. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now