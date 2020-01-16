Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Basham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Basham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Basham Obituary
Louise Basham

Fairdale - Mrs. Louise B. Basham, age 93 of Fairdale, returned to her Heavenly Father on January 15, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville P.O. BOX 35425, Louisville, Kentucky 40232-9892. Full obituary www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -