Louise Basham
Fairdale - Mrs. Louise B. Basham, age 93 of Fairdale, returned to her Heavenly Father on January 15, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville P.O. BOX 35425, Louisville, Kentucky 40232-9892. Full obituary www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020