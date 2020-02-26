Services
Louise Burd Hatcher Martin


1919 - 2020
Louise Burd Hatcher Martin Obituary
Louise Burd Hatcher Martin

Louisville - Louise Burd Hatcher Martin woke up in the arms of Jesus on February 25, 2020.

She was born in Cave City, Kentucky on June 2, 1919, to her parents Fred and Lillian Hatcher. She was preceded in death by her eight brothers and sisters; a son, Edward Martin, Jr.; and her loving husband of 76 years, Edward B. Martin, Sr.

Left to treasure her memory are her three daughters, Jacqueline Shahroudi Williams, Janice Tingle (Phil), and Vicki Drane (Ben); daughter-in-law, Belinda F. Martin; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She gave her heart to the Lord at the age of 13 and has been a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church for 87 years. Although Louise held several jobs in her lifetime, including daycare teacher, doctor's office assistant, and gift shop manager, her greatest achievement was that of Loving Homemaker to her husband and four children. "Many daughters have done virtuously but thou excellest them all." Proverbs 31:29

Viewing will be at Highlands Funeral Home on Friday, February 28 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. The funeral will be held at Walnut Street Baptist Church on Saturday, February 29, at 10:00 am.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
