Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Louise Carroll Fitzhugh Hickox

Louisville - Louise Carroll Fitzhugh Hickox 81, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home after a long illness. She is survived by her son George Fitzhugh Hickox, and his wife Cynthia K. Drennen Hickox; her sister Mary Peabody Fitzhugh Bell (John); and three dachshunds Poppy, Pip, and Frere. Louise was the daughter of Mary Peabody Jones Fitzhugh, and Henry Fitzhugh Jr. She was predeceased by her sisters Edith Daintry Fitzhugh Camp (William), and Nancy Lane Fitzhugh.

Louise attended Louisville Collegiate School, Bennett College in Millbrook, NY, and Hollins College in Roanoke, VA.

Louise was a devoted mother who enjoyed spending time with her son in Harbor Springs, Michigan. She was an amazing cook, interior designer, and talented artist. Louise was a member of the board of trustees, and dedicated volunteer at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens in Crestwood, KY. She was a member of the Little Harbor Club in Harbor Springs, Michigan; River Valley Club, and Glenview Garden Club in Louisville, KY.

Louise is loved and missed. She will remain in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. from 3pm until 6pm. A private graveside service will follow.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, KY 40014.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
