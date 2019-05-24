|
|
Louise Cecil
Louisville - Louise Cecil passed away on May 21, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born in 1938 to John and Elmarie Sanders. A native of Tennessee, Louise established her home in Louisville, Kentucky. She had a successful career as a business owner of Louise Cecil Costumes. She is survived by her children Tommy, Chad (Nikki), and Deanna (Renato). She is also survived by her siblings Raymond, Glenn, and Gerald. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Evelyn.
The funeral service will be 12:00pm, Saturday, May 25, in the chapel at Pearson's with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3:00pm-8:00pm, Friday, May 24 at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 24, 2019